Major fundraiser for North Tipperary Hospice Movement

A 20 kilometre walk along the shores of Lough Derg tomorrow aims to raise much needed funds for North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The trek from Dromineer to Garrykennedy, which starts at 9.30am, is part of a month-long fundraiser for the cancer support charity.

A two-day golf classic is also being hosted by Nenagh Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday.

The charity is faced with the task of raising around €400,000 every year to keep its service running.

Chair of the Nenagh Branch of North Tipp Hospice, Paddy Heffernan, is encouraging people to get involved tomorrow.

“Well the route is part of what’s known as the Lough Derg Way – it’s a walking trail along the shores of Lough Derg. It will be a beautiful experience on the day – hopefully the weather will be kind to us.”

“It’s proposed to start it in Dromineer and proceed along the lakeshore up to Garrykennedy – it’s roughly 20 kilometres so it’s a substantial walk so it may not suit everybody.”