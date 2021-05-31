Major fundraiser for North Tipp and Offaly Hospices

People are being asked to walk, run or cycle to raise funds for north Tipperary and Offaly Hospices in the coming weeks.

The ‘TippOff Hospice Challenge’ is a cross-county collaboration between both services, which aims to raise money in a difficult fundraising environment during the pandemic.

Before the end of June, people are being asked to cover 5k, 10k or a half marathon distance and logging their walk, run or cycle times on ‘myrunresults.com‘.

Donations can be made to the ‘TippOff Hospice Challenge’ page on ‘idonate.ie‘.

Colm Brophy works with the Roscrea service of North Tipperary Hospice.

“We’ve had huge support from a fantastic range of people – Liam Sheedy, Seamie Callanan, Michael Duignan. Rachael Blackmore has put up some great videos and we’ve done it all through social media – Instagram and Facebook.”

“People have signed up through MyRunResults.com – they can also take on a fundraiser themselves and register with I Donate.”

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11402854_tippoff-hospice-challenge.html

https://www.myrunresults.com/events/tippoff_hospice_challange_walk_run_cycle/4086/details

The TippOff Hospice Challenge has also been supported and sponsored by Corrib Oil.