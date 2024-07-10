Major Drop in Tipperary New Car Sales last month

New car sales were down over 50% in Tipperary last month.

While they are traditionally low in June due to the imminent reg plate change in July the figures for this year show just 17 new vehicles were given a 241 T plate last month.

This compared with 37 for the same period last year – a reduction of 54%.

There’s also been a slight drop of just over 1.5% in sales across the first six months of 2024 in the Premier County with 1,862 compared to 1,891.

Nationally sales have reached almost 79,000 to the end of June.