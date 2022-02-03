Macra welcomes €17k cycle donation towards farmer wellbeing programme

Macra has welcomed a donation of just over €17,000 towards their ‘Make the Moove’ programme which supports emotional well being.

The young farmers group has received the donation from a group called the ‘Ultra Cyclists’, who went on a 2000 kilometre fundraising journey along the Wild Atlantic Way last summer.

The ‘Make The Moove’ campaign started as a pilot programme in north Tipperary in 2019, and aims to promote mental wellbeing among farmers.

As part of their work, they’ve provided 5,000 wellbeing support kits to farmers across Tipperary.