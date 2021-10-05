Appeal for Info on M8 Crash – Pedestrian Critical

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash on the M8, which has left a man in a critical condition.

It happened at 3:10 yesterday afternoon at Brackbawn, Skeheenarinky, near the Limerick, Tipperary border and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The man, in his 30s, was seriously injured, and remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

Gardai at Fermoy are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has footage from the M8 at Kilbehenny from that time yesterday to come forward.