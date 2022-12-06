M7 closed between Nenagh and Birdhill following serious crash

The M7 motorway is closed between Nenagh and Birdhill following a serious crash.

Shortly after 9pm last night, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended a single car collision on the westbound lanes between Junction 26 and Junction 27.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his late teens, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

His condition is understood to be critical.

The scene is to be examined this morning and traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.