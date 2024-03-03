Lowry welcomes proposed overhaul of school bus scheme

The proposed overhaul of the school bus scheme is a welcome move according to local TD Michael Lowry.

However the Thurles Deputy says it needs to go even further than planned.

A review of school transport has recommended expanding the service by 100,000 extra places by 2030.

The ‘nearest school’ requirement will be lifted while the distance from the school will be reduced to allow more students qualify for tickets.

Deputy Lowry told the Dáil the current scheme is simply not fit for purpose leading to a scramble for tickets each September.