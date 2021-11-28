Lowry tells Dáil that hunts and Point-to-Points at risk due to lack of insurance cover

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry is urging the Government to do more to tackle insurance problems in the equine sports sector.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the independent deputy said that landowners can’t allow hunts to take place on their land due to a lack of available liability insurance cover.

Micheál Martin acknowledged the scale of the problem, but says he understands that some insurance providers are considering entering the equestrian sector.

Deputy Lowry says more needs to be done, and that the problem is also affecting Point-to-Point race meetings:

“Insurance companies are now stating that due to the number of claims, no commercial underwriters are willing to renew liability insurance to cover hunts in Ireland.

“Failure to provide liability insurance cover means that landowners cannot allow hunting to take place over their land. No access to land means no hunting.

“Commercial insurance companies have come to the conclusion that liability insurance for risk-taking sports is a no-win game for them.”