Lowry confirms settlement of costs arising from Moriarty Tribunal

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has confirmed the settlement of costs arising from the Moriarty Tribunal.

The former Fine Gael Minister was one of the people at the centre of the inquiry which was established in 1997.

In a statement to Tipp FM Deputy Michael Lowry said he was pleased to state that the long running issue in relation to the payment of costs amounting to over €2.8 million arising from representation on his behalf before the Moriarty Tribunal has finally been resolved.

Th tribunal was established 26 years ago in September 1997 and investigated the financial affairs of Michael Lowry and the late Charles Haughey.

In its 2011 final report the tribunal found that Michael Lowry “secured the winning” of the 1995 mobile phone licence competition for Denis O’Brien’s Esat Digifone when he was a Fine Gael minister.

The settlement has happened after the former Minister for Transport, Energy and Communication successfully appealed to the Court of Appeal and overturned the original decision of the Tribunal in respect of costs in March 2018.

Michael Lowry says although the delay in finalising this issue was inexcusable, unreasonable, and unfair, he is pleased with the final resolution and the discharge of the costs to those who represented him before the Tribunal.