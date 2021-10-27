Lowry calls for healthcare workers to get booster jab

A Tipperary TD is calling for the Covid 19 vaccine booster shot to be prioritised for older people and healthcare staff.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said this is a matter of urgency, as we head into winter.

He said that the money spent on slowing the spread of Covid will be wasted if the booster roll out isn’t expanded.

Deputy Lowry told Tipp FM that it’s disgraceful that the INMO had to write to both the Chief Medical Officer and NIAC to beg for a booster vaccine, which would allow them to continue to work safely through Covid.

“The delays at the moment are appalling, because it makes perfect sense to roll out the booster vaccine and it should be done as a matter of urgency.

“Priority obviously has to be given to older people and to healthcare and nursing home workers and staff.

“I find it infuriating to see the dithering and the delay by NIAC – the vaccines are available and they should get on with the job and dispense the vaccines to those that need it.

“You don’t have to be a scientist to know that the follow up booster injection is absolutely vital, it will keep people out of hospital.”

There are 1,800 healthcare workers out of work at the moment, while more than 300 nurses and midwives have contracted Covid 19 in the past month.

Deputy Lowry told Tipp FM that the booster vaccine is vital for keeping people out of hospital and that he has heard of many community cases where double vaccinated people are getting Covid.