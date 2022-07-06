A Low & Quiet Sea brought to the stage at Nenagh Arts Centre

An acclaimed Tipperary writer’s work will take the stage this week.

The adaptation of Donal Ryan’s ‘A Low & Quiet Sea’ will have its world premiere this week at Nenagh Arts Centre, running from tonight until Friday night.

He told Tipp FM that seeing the characters he has created being brought to life is an incredible feeling.

Donal also spoke of how he has full confidence in the production team taking his book from the pages to the stage.

“When it comes to Andrew Flynn, I have no fear at all. I know the skills they have and I know the sympathy that Andrew brings to adaptations. It is a fear, but when you let go of something, you have to let go.

“I think if you try to micro manage adaptations, you’re going to just make a mess of them. I’m a novelist. I’m not a playwright, or a screenwriter, or a producer. It’s a different platform, so kind of, in a way, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

The novelist revealed that the popularity of the book has resulted in it has being transcribed in many languages around the world.

He also spoke about the “schemer” type personality of the character John from the book.

“I was kind of fascinated by that kind of person. We all know them – a person who has ‘glad hands’ who’ll be everyone’s best friend, but everyone will know he’s a schemer. A useless schemer.

“There’s dozens of people like that who would be kind of exposed in the media, and some of them are very admirable, and some of them can almost be all by their skill.

“Having said that, what do I know? When you make up somebody, you will instil parts of what you have experienced, heard, and seen.

“But there is no way of knowing what it’s like to be somebody else, what somebody else’s way of thinking is, or what their motivations are. You can only guess.”

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.nenagharts.com/eventcat/theatre/