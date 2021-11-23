Louise Morrissey to present Premier Country

Tipperary’s own Louise Morrissey is joining the Tipp FM team to present Premier Country every Sunday between 11 and 2.

The well-known entertainer from Bansha is a former member of The Morrissey’s Folk Group along with her brothers Billy and Norman.

Louise announced her arrival on Tipp Today earlier.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my own style of chat and my own personality to it and of course playing all of the Country & Irish artists – the hundreds of them that are out there and all the new releases.

“Looking forward to the interacting with the people that will be tuned-in.

“Starting off on this coming Sunday (November 28th) at 11 o’clock and I’ll be here until 2 o’clock playing lots of great Country & Irish music.”