Lough Derg RNLI called to rescue yacht yesterday

The Lough Derg RNLI was called to a yacht at Ryan’s Point yesterday.

Around 5pm the Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg lifeboat to assist a lone skipper aground on the eastern shore of the lake.

An RNLI volunteer swam back to the yacht and the person on board was found to be safe and unharmed however, his engine had failed.

He had dropped anchor, but it dragged, and his yacht had drifted into rocky shore.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users as the boating season starts to remember to have your engine serviced and if you are alone on the water, tell someone your plans and what time you expect to arrive at your destination.