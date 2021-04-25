Lough Derg RNLI assists two people following engine failure near Scilly Islands

Two people had to be rescued from a motorboat on Lough Derg today.

At half-past-11 this morning, Lough Derg RNLI volunteers noticed two people waving towards them from a boat south of the Scilly Islands, off the coast of Castlelough in the parish of Portroe.

The lifeboat, with four volunteers on board made their way to the vessel which had suffered engine failure.

The two passengers on board were assisted to shore by the RNLI whilst the vessel was towed to Garrykennedy Harbour.

The RNLI are advising all boat users to carry a means of communication at all times.