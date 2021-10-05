Long stay beds must remain in Roscrea says community council

People in Roscrea are calling on the Government to withdraw the notice of termination of services at Dean Maxwell and to secure its future with funding from the National Development Plan.

The Roscrea Community Development Council members say that retaining Dean Maxwell without the long term stay facility is ‘unacceptable and would be an insult to Roscrea and its people’.

They said that having to travel 20 miles to avail of community nursing care is not good enough and that it must be refurbished and developed to meet the 2022 HIQA standards.

Chairperson of the community council, John Lupton told Tipp FM that the service needs to be available locally.

“There’s a new unit to be built in Nenagh, a 50-bed unit, which will provide for the needs of the people of Roscrea.

“Our argument is that a person is entitled, irrespective of where they live, they’re entitled to live out their days in their own community of belonging.”