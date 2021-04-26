Locals urged to use walk-in Covid test centre in Nenagh

The Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has called on people to avail of the walk-in Covid-19 test centre which is due to open in Nenagh tomorrow.

It follows an outbreak of the virus in the town last week which has led to a number of schools returning to online classes.

The pop-up facility will operate from 9am to 7pm each day until May 3rd in the old Castle Brand factory in Tyone.

All you need to do is bring some photo ID with you and provide a contact number.

Deputy Kelly is hoping as many people as possible will avail of the free test.

“Really its about asymptomatic transmission – its about transmission in the community.”

“People who may not be aware – they might be young, fit and healthy and not even aware that they have it. But they could transmit it to more vulnerable or more elderly people like parents.”

“This is a very good facility – it’s very quick – and I would encourage people to use it if they could at all to help the town and surrounding areas.”