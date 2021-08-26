Locals determined to breathe new life into south Tipp village

Residents in the South Tipp village of Ballylooby are determined to bring life back to the local community.

A meeting was held this week to discuss what the village had lost over the years and what they still had.

A wide range of ideas were proposed to improve the area with plans to elect a community council at a meeting to be held on September 13th.

Facilitator Lina Ryan accepts that the village has slipped back in recent times but says there’s a determination to change this.

“We were a vibrant village with three pubs and a shop – but we now have only one pub and since Covid it hasn’t reopened.”

“So we’re a village without a centre – without a heart – and we’re trying to get a heart transplant for it I suppose is one way of putting it.”

“Looking at the positives and looking at what we have in the village and what we can do with it and improve it and make it a centre where we can all gather and be a real community again.”