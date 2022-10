A Tipperary taxi driver has been fined for parking in a disabled parking bay.

Tipperary Roads Policing found the car parked in the Thurles area yesterday with no permit while his passenger was also not a permit holder.

This was done as part of Operation Enable, which aims to remind motorists of the need to respect Bays remind Permit holders of the need to respect conditions attached to the permits.

The taxi driver was issued with a €150 fine.