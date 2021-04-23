Local support for ‘Go Purple for Domestic Violence’ campaign

Gardaí in the Cahir District have teamed up with domestic violence awareness groups and local pharmacies for the ‘Go Purple’ campaign.

Today marks ‘Go Purple for Domestic Violence’ at a time when the issue is a growing source of concern due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Rock of Cashel was lit up in purple last night to also mark the campaign.

Cahir Sergeant Ray Moloney says they’ve partnered locally with Cuan Saor and local pharmacies to help people find the help they need.

“Anybody seeking support or advice or indeed intervention – male or female – can speak to any staff member in any of the pharmacies in confidence by asking ‘purple clothes dye’.”

“They can be facilitated then to go to a consultation room where Cuan Saor can be contacted, Men’s Aid can be contacted or indeed ourselves for advice and support.”