Local Superintendent urges caution among road users on Bank Holiday weekend

Taking to the roads of Tipperary is probably the most dangerous activity we will undertake today.

That’s the warning from a local Garda Superintendent as traffic volumes are set to increase over the October Bank Holiday weekend.

16 people have been killed in Tipperary so far this year in road collisions – far in excess of the total of 7 in 2022.

Superintendent Eddie Golden says we need to be focused when taking to the road:

“It’s probably going to be the most precarious thing you’re going to do today for all road users. Let’s just get that into our head. So as you go on the road, whether you’re a cyclist, motorcyclist, truck driver, car driver, it doesn’t matter. You need to focus on that job in hand. The pedestrian as well – if you’re out there without your yellow jacket on at this time of the year with the weather conditions we have you’re increasing your chance of being in conflict with a vehicle and that’s really coming back down to the basics.”