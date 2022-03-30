Local students to represent Tipp in National Entrepreneurship Competition

Local students are set to represent Tipperary in a National Entrepreneurship Competition .

The students from Thurles, Cashel, Cahir, Templemore, and Carrick-on-Suir have made it to the final of the Enterprise Programme National Awards across seven categories.

They will now compete against 80 student enterprises from all over the country for a place in the Top 15 who will go forward to a live event on the 18th of May at The Helix in Dublin.

The categories that will have a Tipp representative are the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior Categories, as well as the Student Enterprise Logo category, and a special category specifically to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Awards

List of Winners :

Senior Category – AIB Entrepreneurial Award

Colm Gleeson, Our Lady’s Templemore

My Entrepreneurial Journey Results:

Aisling O’Keeffe Maher, St Marys Secondary School Nenagh

Social Media:

Melt a Message, Ursuline Thurles

Most Creative Business Idea Results:

Sarah McCoy,Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill Carrick on Suir

Senior Category

Jack Ryan, Ethan Whitehead, Louis Ryan, CBS Thurles

Intermediate Category

Peadar Bradshaw, High School Clonmel

Junior category

Sebastin Stockil, James Bateman, Jack McGonigle , Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir