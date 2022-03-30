Local students to represent Tipp in National Entrepreneurship Competition

Local students are set to represent Tipperary in a National Entrepreneurship Competition .
The students from Thurles, Cashel, Cahir, Templemore, and Carrick-on-Suir have made it to the final of the Enterprise Programme National Awards across seven categories.
They will now compete against 80 student enterprises from all over the country for a place in the Top 15 who will go forward to a live event on the 18th of May at The Helix in Dublin.
The categories that will have a Tipp representative are the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior Categories, as well as the Student Enterprise Logo category, and a special category specifically to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Awards
List of Winners :
Senior Category – AIB Entrepreneurial Award
Colm Gleeson, Our Lady’s Templemore
My Entrepreneurial Journey Results:
Aisling O’Keeffe Maher, St Marys Secondary School Nenagh
Social Media:
Melt a Message, Ursuline Thurles
Most Creative Business Idea Results:
Sarah McCoy,Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill Carrick on Suir
Senior Category
Jack Ryan, Ethan Whitehead, Louis Ryan, CBS Thurles
Intermediate Category
Peadar Bradshaw, High School Clonmel
Junior category
Sebastin Stockil, James Bateman, Jack McGonigle , Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir