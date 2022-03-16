Local St. Patrick’s Day Parades – Tipperary

There are a number of towns and villages across Tipp that are holding pardes and events this year.

We may have missed some and you are welcome to contact us to add your local parade to the list.

Enjoy the fun and celebrations safely:

Tipp Town – From 12.30pm- 3.30pm

Clonmel – Starts at 3pm,through the town centre

Carrick-on-suir – Starts at 1.30pm from the Sean Healy Library Car Park

Roscrea – Starts at 3.30pm

Nenagh – Festival- Live entertainment from 12.30pm – 6pm

Cashel – Starts at 1pm from St. Patrick on the Plaza

Cahir- 12 noon from Cahir business park

Littleton Village – Starts at 10.30

Thurles – virtual parade

Killaloe/Ballina- Starts at 2.30pm

Ballylooby – on the 18th of March