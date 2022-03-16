Local St. Patrick’s Day Parades – Tipperary

There are a number of towns and villages across Tipp that are holding pardes and events this year.
We may have missed some and you are welcome to contact us to add your local parade to the list.
Enjoy the fun and celebrations safely:
Tipp Town – From 12.30pm- 3.30pm
Clonmel – Starts at 3pm,through the town centre
Carrick-on-suir – Starts at 1.30pm from the Sean Healy Library Car Park
Roscrea – Starts at 3.30pm
Nenagh – Festival- Live entertainment from 12.30pm – 6pm
Cashel – Starts at 1pm from St. Patrick on the Plaza
Cahir- 12 noon from Cahir business park
Littleton Village – Starts at 10.30
Thurles – virtual parade
Killaloe/Ballina- Starts at 2.30pm
Ballylooby – on the 18th of March