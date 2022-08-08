Local priest recalls thoughtfulness of Dillon Quirke

Dillon Quirke was more than just a supremely talented hurler according to Clonoulty based priest Fr Matthew McGrath.

Tributes continue to pour in for the 24 year old following his sudden death on Friday night while playing for his club in Semple Stadium.

The local community is still coming to terms with the tragedy while tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the country.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Fr McGrath recalled an incident which occurred during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 Pandemic when there was a knock at his door one Saturday night.

“Father, we know you can’t leave your house and we thought that you might need some foodstuff. There’s a hamper that’s practical and we hope that it will help you to cope in these days.

“Dillon Quirke – to an old priest of over 80 bringing a hamper. He said ‘Ah sure Father we were thinking of you’ – Oh God Dillon, I didn’t expect that. ‘Father, if we don’t do that there would be a shortfall in our Christian spirit.”