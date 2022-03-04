Local people recently bereaved needed for new project tonight

Local people, recently bereaved, are needed for a new project tonight.

At 7pm this evening an information session will take place in the Nano Nagle Community Centre in Carrick on Suir about the special healing arts project, Tosú Arís.

It will be part of the 2022 Bealtaine Festival in the library in May and aims to engage, listen, and learn from the experiences of those bereaved in the Community.

They are specifically appealing to those who lost their life partner or spouse at any point during the months before the pandemic to more recent months.

It will be a casual chat, with a cup of tea, and all are welcome.