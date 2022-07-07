Local musician awarded funding under the Music Capital Scheme

A local musician has been awarded funding under the Music Capital Scheme.

Music Network has announced the results of the most recent tranche which totals €306,096.

28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and 9 emerging musicians from across Ireland were successful including Stephen McGrath from Clonmel.

The Crow Black Chicken bassist has been awarded under the Individual established professional performing musicians category towards the purchase of a bass guitar.

This Scheme is managed by Music Network, and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments enabling thousands of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.