Local man in the running to become ‘Britain’s best young chef’

A local man is in the running to become Britain’s best young chef.

Luke Ahearne born in Kilkenny and educated at the High School in Clonmel has gotten through to the semi-finals of The Roux Scholarship competition.

He is now Head Chef at the Corrigan Collection in Mayfair, London and will compete in the regional round of the competition which has been running more than 30 years and is judged by Michel Roux Jnr, among many other Michelin-starred chefs.

Luke says his wife gave him the push to enter and speaking to Tipp today said he now hopes to progress through to the next stage:

” They decided to create this competition because they were basically the people in the industry worldwide known as the best there was.”

” It’s had some fantastic names win it, and any one who has won it or competed in the later stages has gone on to do some amazing things in the cooking world…to get this far I’m pretty pleased but I’d be looking to go further again.”

Luke is competing in the regional final in London on Thursday.