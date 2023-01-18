Local interest in this year’s BAFTAs

A Tipperary actor has been nominated for a British Academy Film Award.

Nenagh’s Daryl McCormack is in the running for the Rising Star Award at this year’s BAFTAs.

The 29 year old made his breakthrough on the big screen last year in the comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande which starred Emma Thompson.

He has also appeared in Peaky Blinders, Fair City and Bad Sisters.

Among the other nominations for the Rising Star Award are Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Aimee Lou Wood (Living), Emma Mackey (Emily) and Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody)