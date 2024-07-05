Local hospice group warns of scammer in Tipperary

A local hospice group is warning about a scam happening in Tipperary.

North Tipp Hospice Home Care took to Facebook to warn people that they had been made aware of a man who had been calling to houses in the North Tipperary area asking them to sign up to a direct debit “for the hospice”.

The group says they do not engage in door-to-door fundraising of that nature and that the man in question has no connection to them.

They reiterated that they continue to rely on voluntary donations and various fundraising events and thanked the people of North Tipperary for their support,