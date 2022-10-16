Local groups to benefit from windfarm funding

Funding is being made available to local groups in Tipperary living near Greencoat-owned wind farms.

This scheme is being rolled out by ChangeX and will support groups within 10km of Glencarbry, Cnoc, and Killhills wind farms in Tipp.

Applicants can choose from 9 proven ideas or can apply for up to €5,000 for their own project related to areas including education, energy and environment.

Seed funding to start one of the proven ideas will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis while those applying for an existing project will be subject to a review process.

Applications close on November 11th with more information available at https://www.changex.org/ie