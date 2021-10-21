Local Government Minister to hear from councillors over Clonmel council downgrading

The members of Clonmel Borough District are to write to the Minister for Housing and Local Government about the abolishment of borough councils.

The issue has been raised by Independent Councillor Niall Dennehy a number of times, who brought a motion before the other members at yesterday’s meeting.

He told Tipp FM that he believes the people of Clonmel should have their say on this and that while other towns were also affected, he’s only seeking an answer on Clonmel.

Cllr Dennehy said that the downgrading has not served the town.

“This is an issue going back to 10 years ago, when putting people first was in the minds of Government to abolish 80 town councils and whatever else. We lost South Tipperary County Council as well.

“I wasn’t on the council at the time but my plea to the electorate when I was re-elected was to support Clonmel, not Nenagh for that reason.

“So that’s what I’m pursuing here, is for a question to be put to the people which should have been put to them but wasn’t when the Clonmel Borough Corporation was abolished and South Tipperary County Council.”