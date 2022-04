Last week local Garda Joe Horgan was honored as he retired from the force.

His colleague Garda Johnny Downey, from Clonmel Garda Station, made a presentation in Kilsheelan to mark his retirement from An Garda Siochana.

Garda Horgan had served for five decades, and was stationed at numerous stations in the county; Templemore Town, Fethard and Kilsheelan.

In a post online members of the Clonmel division wished him well and thanked him for his years of service.