Local delight in Ballyporeen and Clogheen over Garda station decision

Locals in Ballyporeen believe people power has won out following the decision not to go ahead with plans to redeploy the Garda based in the village.

There had been proposals to have the Gardaí stationed in both Ballyporeen and Clogheen moved to Cahir and Cashel.

A petition was set up in Ballyporeen to allow locals voice their opposition to the move, which has now been put on hold.

While fearful that the officers could still be redeployed down the line the deferral has been welcomed by James Hackett of the Ballyporeen Community Council.

“It’s definitely down to people power, the voice of the people is strong always, especially in local communities.

“The Parish of Ballyporeen is on the outskirts of Tipperary, right on the last post we’ll say before you hit Cork, Waterford and Limerick and we’d feel very isolated without a guard, without a Garda presence.

“Passing through the village and seeing the Garda car or knowing the Garda will be there, gives us a sense of security like.”

Locals are now looking for reassurance that a local guard will remain in the villages and that the next Superintendent in Cahir may revisit the proposals.

James Hacket added that the community would like to see the decision fully reversed, and not just put on hold.