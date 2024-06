A group of local cyclists have raised over €25,000 for the Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles.

Members of the Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club completed over 400 kilometres in a marathon lap of Tipperary last weekend.

They set out from Mary Willies last Saturday morning at around 3.30am.

The original target was to raise €10,000 for Suir Haven but the reaction has been far beyond what they had hoped, currently with just over €25,200 raised.