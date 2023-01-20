Local counsellor says smartphones are a ‘casino in your pocket’

A Tipperary support worker says that €10,000 is spent every minute on gambling.

Eddie Kendrick is an integrative counsellor working with the Spafield FRC in Cashel and operates a non-profit Gambling Therapy and Support Service for people in the county and surrounding areas.

He says that smartphones mean that you now have a ‘casino in your pocket’, allowing for 24/7 access to betting, where in the past you were cut off when the bookies closed.

Eddie told Tipp Today that many problem gamblers won’t come forward and become experts at hiding their addiction.

He also highlighted that every gambling addiction impacts on 7 to 9 other people:

“That could be family members, it can be children, it can be friends, it can be as simple as could you give me 50 there or 20 there, so all those people are considered to be knock on. Its money gone from somebody else, you hear stories of people literally going hungry to feed the habit of gambling or family members not able to get what they need for school or life or sport because of a parent or loved one’s gambling.”

Eddie says many bookmakers will set up in areas of low employment to attract customers, as well as there being a clear link between gambling and drink and drugs:

“It’s never just the one its often the three combined. You know when we are drinking our defences are often down we are more compulsive, the person that is on cocaine they think they are on top of the world they are unbeatable so they are more likely to gamble or the proficiency to gamble higher is there because they think they are less likely to lose the feel invincible so that is one part of it. ADHD has a big link to gambling and the compulsivity to gamble.”

If you want support with problem gambling for yourself or someone you know you can contact Spafield FRC – Tel: 062 63622