Local councilor says submissions on Master plan for Roscrea show area’s potential

A local councilor says the Master plan for Roscrea shows the area’s potential.

An online survey has launched and local councilor Shane Lee is calling on members of the public to support the initiative.

In order for the council to submit funding application to the Rural Regeneration Development Fund and the Town & Village Renewal Schemes they need ideas that will benefit those living in the area.

People in Roscrea are asked to contribute towards the area’s masterplan.

Councilor Lee says that it is particularly important to hear what the future generations need and want within their community.

He told Tipp FM that he would like to see schools and youth groups get involved.

Lee also says that while some were reluctant towards change at the start there is a very ‘positive vibe’ now around the market square in the town.

He says that there are opportunities in Roscrea for all ages, tourism, and businesses and this plan will highlight that:

“You have the sporting organizations, you have the businesses, the schools, you have age friendly, you’ve a multitude of stuff…”

“Every idea is a good idea… it’s a hugely important piece of work.”