Local councillor and TD enter heated debate over St. Patrick’s Hospital meeting

A local councillor has called out a Tipperary TD for his lack of engagement on the future of St. Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel.

Councillor Declan Burgess says TD Martin Browne has only come on board to raise local concerns about the hospital in the Oireachtas this year.

This comes following Deputy Michael Lowry’s comments that there was “rumour mongering” around the future of St, Patrick’s and his aims to dispel the false narrative.

Last week, a public meeting, organised by Teachta Browne, was held to discuss the hospital and the development of a community nursing unit, which was originally planned to be developed there.

Cllr. Declan Burgess was not in attendance due to prior commitments but says he is tired of the political football the Cashel hospital issue has become.

“I won’t be summoned by Sinn Féin to a political meeting disguised as a public meeting, but they do like to talk to talk. Deputy Browne still hasn’t responded to my email from Monday, April 24th, in relation to the issue. He is one of the only TDs yet who hasn’t engaged on the issue with me.

“I’ve been raising it at the Regional Health Forum level for a very long time. He finally came on board this year and raised it three times in the Oireachtas. The HSE has failed Cashel in the past, and it’s no wonder that people are a bit concerned in relation to this.”

The Tipperary TD has defended comments by Cllr Burgess about a lack of engagement around the future of St. Patrick’s Hospital.

He responded to the comments made about the email sent to him on April 24th whereby Cllr Burgess asked Oireachtas members to work together to address concerns around St. Patrick’s Hospital.

Browne says the meeting was the reason for not responding to Cllr. Burgess.

“I received that email on Tuesday after having no contact. The day or the day after the invitation was going out for the meeting last Thursday night, so I didn’t feel it was necessary to reply to an email asking all Oireachtas members to work together when the following day he was getting an invitation to come to the meeting held on Thursday night, which he didn’t attend.”