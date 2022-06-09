Local community rally around Cashel teenager

A Cashel teenager is coming to terms with a life changing accident which has left him paralysed.

Corey Prendergast was playing with friends when he suffered a severe spinal injury on May 10th last.

The 17 year old is currently undergoing treatment at the Mater Hospital in Dublin and is due to transfer to the National Rehabilitation Centre once he builds up his strength.

Family friend Gavin Browne spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier.

“He’s determined and he’s improving bit by bit. Please God he can….look we all know the situation he’s in. It’s going to be get back as good as he can but please God he can keep improving.

“People have been very good in fairness – he has great support around him.

“The videos from Ian Rush, John Aldridge and Tsimikas – (Corey is) a big Liverpool fan so that gave him a lift.”

Cashel Town FC have set up a GoFundMe page to help Corey’s family with the many costs facing them.