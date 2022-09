A local comedian will bring his nationwide sell-out tour to South Tipp tonight.

Tipperary comedian, Tom O’Mahony, will take to the stage in The Hill Inn, Cahir to perform his comedy act “Clattered” at 8pm.

Tom has just come from supporting fellow Tipp acts, The Two Johnnies, in the 3Arena and The Marquee and has garnered his reputation on TV show such as Damo & Ivor and Bridget & Eamon.

He is described as one of the most sought after headline acts in the country.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3eicLWr.