Local author publishes book outlining 50 of the best walks in Ireland

A local author has published a book outlining 50 of the best walks in Ireland.

John G. O’Dwyer from Templemore has been hillwalking, mountain climbing and writing about the Irish outdoors, including contribution to the Irish Times for over 30 years.

The book called ” 50 Best Irish Walks – Easy to Moderate” was launched in Paddy Kinnanes of Upperchurch last night and includes 6 walks in Tipperary.

Some of these include The East Galtees, Silvermine Hills, and the Suir Blueway.

Speaking to Tipp Today John said that Blueways have been a great addition to the culture of walking:

“So the perfect thing is to come up to Carrick-on-Suir support local enterprise hire a bike if you haven’t got one, cycle to Clonmel leave a bit of spending behind, maybe go to lunch, have a cup of coffee and cycle back again.”

He says that blueways are “a great introduction to walking”, that anyone can do.