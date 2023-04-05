Local anger and disappointment at GAA decision on jerseys

The GAA’s decision to stop teams from promoting charities on jerseys will impact on the likes of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

This new policy does not permit any kind of messaging on playing gear in respect of campaigns and charities.

It will impact the Tipperary – Limerick Munster Senior Hurling Championship game as both teams had agreed to wear the Dillon Quirke Foundation Jersey for the match.

The foundation was set up in honour of Dillon who collapsed and died during a hurling match in Semple Stadium last August.

His uncle Andrew Fryday told Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier that the decision should be reconsidered.

“Not just for the Dillon thing but for all charitable organisations that run along the road. Let it be Hospice or whatever people do, they’re all appreciated in our communities. And I suppose that’s where it all comes from is the community.

“And it’s a pity for people in very, very high positions or high office to make decisions for all of us that none of us would like to accept down here.”

Andrew Fryday says GAA supporters need to be told why the decision was made.

“Why it came or where it came from we don’t know – obviously there’s something behind it but somebody needs to explain what that is to the ordinary people of the GAA. Because most ordinary people like myself and people on the ground from what I can gather are totally disgusted and shameful of that decision that was made – especially towards all non-profit organisations and charities who are looking for a bit of support and a little bit of advertisement.”