The lives of women in Tipperary during the war will be remembered this evening.

Nenagh historian Caitlin White will host an event at the Arts Centre in the town in the first of these events.

Joining her is Dr Mary McAuliff, Liz Gillis & fellow Tipperary historian Margaret Kennedy.

It is called ‘Women in Tipperaray in the Decade of Revolution’ and kicks off at 8pm.