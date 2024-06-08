Live Feed Of Tipperary Election Count Available For Public In Thurles

Locals interested in the goings-on today are being reminded that there’s no public access to the count centre.

Numbers are limited due to fire regulations and all the tickets have already been allocated to candidates, media and staff.

But County Registrar James Seymour says people are welcome to come and watch the proceedings on a live feed at a second hall in the Presentation Thurles.

And there will be food and drinks available as part of a fundraiser for the school.

“The Fire Officer has set of regulations as to the maximum number of people we can allow into the Count. There is no public access to the Count, however thankfully we have TippFM to provide excellent coverage as always,” Seymour said.

“There is an adjacent hall beside the Count centre where there will be a live feed onto a big screen at the hall next door, the wonderful Parent and Teacher Association of the Presentation School will be providing wonderful baked goods and tea and coffee and light refreshment.”