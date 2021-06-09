Lions Renew Contract for Tipp Star Orla O’Dwyer

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has cemented her place as a star in the Women’s Australian Football League.

The Tipperary dual star was a key member of the Lion’s team which won the AFLW Grand Final in April.

The Lions this morning announced that Orla is one of three players that they have resigned for the upcoming season.

The 22 year old took the league by storm in just her second season and also finished second in the Lions Club Championship awards.

She is also due to return to both the Tipperary camogie and Ladies Football panels this summer.