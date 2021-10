A busy stretch of a Nenagh walkway and cycleway will be closed for much of this month to allow for long-awaited works.

The path on the Nenagh bypass between the Dromineer Road Roundabout and Borrisokane Road Roundabout closed today until October 29th to allow for the installation of lighting.

A quarter of a million euro was allocated to the works earlier this year under a funding programme for Active Travel projects.