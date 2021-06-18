Light Ballet on Lough Derg

The skies above Lough Derg will be lit up for the next two nights.

‘Light Ballet’ is a floating light installation which aims to transform the skies and surrounding landscape, and is visible from up to seven kilometres away.

It’s been making its way down the Shannon this week, and will travel from Portumna to Garrykennedy late tonight after dusk.

The boat will then resume its journey tomorrow night from Garrykennedy as far as Killaloe.

The event is part of ‘Brightening Air’, a ten day season of arts experiences by the Arts Council this month.