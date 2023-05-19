Leo Varadkar visits Clonmel’s Boston Scientific facility as creation of over 400 jobs is confirmed

The Taoiseach says today’s jobs announcement for Clonmel shows that investment is taking place across the country and not just in Dublin.

Leo Varadkar visited the Boston Scientific facility in Clonmel earlier as the medical device manufacturer confirmed the creation of in excess 400 jobs.

An investment of €80 million euro – backed by the IDA – will see two new manufacturing lines along with associated process and product development.

The Taoiseach says this in conjunction with other recent jobs announcement is a very positive development for the regions.

“Really pleased to be here today in Clonmel – Boston Scientific announcing a further investment – another 400 jobs being created here in Clonmel. That’s following 600 jobs announced in Limerick only last week and 1,000 in Athenry the week before.

“So I think it shows that economic development, economic progress, is very much now happening in all parts of Ireland, in all regions. So very positive news for Clonmel, for Tipperary, for the South East and a number of further announcements in the pipeline”

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce recently many of their members have expansion plans but there are widespread staff shortages due to in adequate accommodation options.

Speaking to Tipp FM Leo Varadkar said this should not be an issue for the Boston Scientific announcement but did accept that more houses need to be built.

“Of the additional 400 people that are going to be working here the chances are most of them probably already have homes and already live in the region but there will be some coming from outside.

“We need homes to rent or buy so we’re going to continue to look at things that we can do to make it more attractive for builders to build new homes. You know a town like Clonmel there should be a new housing estate nearly every year and that’s not happening and that is a matter of concern.”