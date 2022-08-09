‘He left a champion, we’ll miss you forever’- Dillon’s father Dan Quirke

The thousands who gathered for Dillon Quirke’s funeral this afternoon were thanked during the eulogy delivered earlier today.

Andrew Fryday, his uncle and the local GAA club chairman, told the large congregation the 24 year old’s death on Friday was a disaster and tragedy.

A true legend who ‘came in a fighter and left a champion’…. These were the words of the heartbroken father of Dillon Quirke who passed away during a match at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Friday.

Over the last few days the tributes have poured in from across the county and country with many well-known faces in attendance at today’s funeral in St. John the Baptist Church in Clonoulty.

The funeral service painted a full and clear picture of Dillon’s life from his sporting achievements at all ages, to the time he painted county council signs with the yellow and green Clonoulty colours, and gifts presented such as an apron saying ‘I am the boss’ from his work colleagues and of course his trademark red helmet.

His uncle Andrew Fryday delivered an emotional speech thanking all who had reached out especially the Kilruane McDonaghs team who were Dillon’s opponents on Friday, stating they had been there everyday since.

In a short but poignant address by his father Dan, he thanked his wife Hazel for bringing up such a wonderful son, saying Dillon died triumphant :

“He came into this world a fighter born prematurely after a terrible car accident… but by God he left a champion we’ll miss you forever Dillon a true legend.”

The tones of Gerry Cinnamon’s song Canter were sung as the coffin was carried from the church by his team mates.

In a poem read by Dillon’s sister Shannon the final words rang out “forever in our hearts, your fame and glory, Dillon Quirke is the name, remember the story.”