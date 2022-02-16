Latest EuroMillions jackpot winner contacts National Lottery

The holder of a Tipperary bought lotto ticket worth almost €31 million has come forward.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the owner of quick pick ticket which was purchased at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina has been in touch.

Arrangements are now being made for the big winner to claim their life-changing prize of €30,928,078.

The Mid-West ticketholder becomes the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004.

They include a ticket bought in Carrick on Suir in July 2008 which scooped €15 million and a 32 member syndicate from Stakelum’s Hardware Store in Thurles which shared €17 million in June 2018.