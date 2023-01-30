Large turnout at Tipperary Coillte protest meeting

A meeting’s been held in the Knockmealdown mountains in South Tipp over a controversial forestry deal.

It’s over Coillte’s multi-million euro agreement with a UK investment firm, to buy up new and existing forestry in Ireland.

Local Independent TD Matt McGrath organised the meeting at the Liam Lynch memorial monument in the woods yesterday.

He says people across the country attended to voice their concerns over the Coillte plans.

“People came from all over the country with different stories and different reasons why they felt this was wrong – that it needs to be stopped and we needed to mobilise. They needed to mobilise in each county to ensure that this deal was reversed and the contract severed and indeed if not that Coillte should be stood down and reorganised in a different fashion.”