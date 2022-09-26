Large numbers set to bid farewell to Denis O’Sullivan

The funeral takes place this afternoon of well-known broadcaster Denis O’Sullivan.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Denis as he lay in repose last evening.

The host of the popular Solid Gold Sunday on Tipp FM he was also one of the founders of the Clonmel Theatre Guild and presented the Arts Show on the station as well.

Denis passed away last week at the age of 77 and is survived by his wife Stella and son Michael.

His Requiem Mass takes place at 1 o’clock this afternoon in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church in Clonmel after which he will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery.